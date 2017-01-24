NEWS

2 men fatally shot inside business in Dongan Hills

Eyewitness News
DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) --
Two men were fatally shot inside a business in the Dongan Hills section of Staten Island on Tuesday evening.

It happened at 124 Buel Avenue, Universal Merchant Funding. The company provides loans to small businesses.


An armed man wearing a mask went inside and shot the men in their heads just before 6:30 p.m.

It's not yet known if anything was taken.

The suspect fled toward Hylan Boulevard in a gray sedan.

So far, there are no arrests and an active police investigation is underway.
