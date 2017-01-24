2 men fatally shot inside business in Dongan Hills

Two men were fatally shot inside a business in the Dongan Hills section of Staten Island on Tuesday evening.It happened at 124 Buel Avenue, Universal Merchant Funding. The company provides loans to small businesses.An armed man wearing a mask went inside and shot the men in their heads just before 6:30 p.m.It's not yet known if anything was taken.The suspect fled toward Hylan Boulevard in a gray sedan.So far, there are no arrests and an active police investigation is underway.