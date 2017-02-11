It was a tragic accident that witnesses will never forget at the World Trade Center Oculus.Police say around 5:30 a.m. Port Authority Police responded when sources say 29-year-old Jenny Santos fell from a top-tier escalator near the PATH train entrance while trying to grab her twin sister's hat. She fell more than 30 feet to the main concourse below.Santos was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Eyewitness News has learned that Santos was a graduate of Kearny High School. She was also a member of the Bergen County Rowing Academy. She joined last year, and has been an assistant coach ever since. The head coach says that Santos will be 'dearly missed.'The escalator remained closed for several hours Saturday as Port Authority Police continued their investigation. There were no service interruptions to Oculus during the investigation.