NEWS

Border Patrol seizes 3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons
EMBED </>More News Videos

Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons. (U.S. Customs & Border Patrol)

PHARR, Texas --
Border Patrol agents seized several thousand pounds of alleged marijuana disguised as - what else - fresh watermelons from a southeastern Texas border checkpoint earlier this month.

Authorities say the seizure occurred on Jan. 17 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility. Imaging technology and canine teams identified the alleged marijuana hidden within a larger shipment of actual watermelons.

The alleged marijuana was distributed within nearly 400 individual packages, with a total value over $600,000.

"Smugglers continue to be creative as they attempt to introduce illegal narcotics into our country," Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. said in a news release. "Our frontline CBP officers' experience, vigilance and attention to detail prevents the introduction of these dangerous drugs into our country."

The case remains under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanaillegal drugsdrug bustborder patrolbizarremexicodepartment of homeland securityTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman assaulted, robbed in Central Park in broad daylight, police say
Mayor's Office: Official count on NYC Women's March exceeds 400k
Police: Teen stabbed after fight on J train
U.S. Will Not Take Part in Syria Peace Talks in Kazakhstan
More News
Top Stories
Mayor's Office: Official count on NYC Women's March exceeds 400k
AccuWeather: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday
Sunday's Women's March on Washington among largest in city's history
Police: NJ man owed over $56k in EZ-Pass violations
Woman assaulted, robbed in Central Park in broad daylight, police say
Police: Teen stabbed after fight on J train
Small plane crashes in New Jersey; pilot injured
Show More
Bandit makes off with auto shop's toilet paper
Officer injured in car crash on Long Island
On first full day as president, Trump starts with prayer service
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
More News
Top Video
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
More Video