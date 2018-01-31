Funeral for deaf man killed in Jersey City hit-and-run

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Mourners gathered Wednesday night for a final farewell for the man killed last week at a bus stop in Jersey City.

A viewing and funeral service were held for 33-year-old Umar King at Heavenly Temple Church of God in Christ.

King, who was deaf, was waiting for a bus when he was struck and killed by a stolen SUV trying to get away from police.

The suspected driver was arrested two days later.

King was a fixture of the Jersey City deaf community, and he taught sign language when he wasn't working for FedEx.

