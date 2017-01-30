NEWS

4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A four-alarm fire is burning through a large warehouse complex in Yonkers that includes the historic Alexander Mills carpet factory.

Flames shot through the roof of the warehouse on Lake Avenue at Nepperhan Avenue.

The warehouse houses several businesses.

No injuries were reported and firefighters are battling the blaze from the outside. There was heavy fire on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Members of the YoHo Artist Community work out of two of buildings on the site.

The complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

Local roads around Nepperhan and Lake Avenues are closed for fire department activity.
