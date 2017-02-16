A 43-year-old man was discovered dead in the bathroom of a closed jewelry store in Tribeca, and the death is suspicious.Omid Gholian, of Brooklyn, who worked at the store, was found in the bathroom of World of Gold N Diamond on Church Street at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.Zip ties were around his neck and blood was on the floor.Officers went to the store after the victim's brother went to the 1st Precinct to report him missing, telling detectives he was last seen two days ago.When officers arrived at the business, which is owned by the victim's family, it was closed and the victim's brother opened the door for detectives.The dead man's body was found in the bathroom.Nothing appeared missing from the store and the motive in the death is still unclear.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.