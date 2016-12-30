NEWS

5-alarm fire tears through row of stores in Kew Gardens; 3 firefighters injured
EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Kew Gardens.

By
KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Three firefighters have been hurt while battling a five-alarm fire burning through a row of businesses in Kew Gardens, Queens.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. on Vleigh Place. At least 14 stores were affected.


Millions of gallons of water were no match for the relentless flames which consumed an entire block of businesses in a building that's withstood generations.

"Born and raised here, this was our whole life, and we just watched the whole block burn down," a resident said. "It's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking."


Firefighters say they arrived within three minutes after the first flames in the first storefront, but it was already too late to save it and thirteen other businesses. They were all doomed to the fast spreading blaze.

"Once the fire gets into these concealed spaces up above the roof, it's almost impossible for us to put it out. We have to worry about the safety of our firefighters," said Chief of Department James Leonard, FDNY.

The response grew to a fifth alarm as firefighters attacked the inferno defensively, from the outside disappearing within a thick cloud of black, choking smoke.



At least three FDNY members were hurt, fortunately, none of them seriously, as the fire raged on.

"Here we are, it's a holiday weekend, and 14 people lose their business. Sometimes that's lost in the in the excitement of the fire, but 14 people. Think about all these business owners, people who work in these stores, and even the impact on the neighborhood, for all these people who shop in these stores, that's the real tragedy," Leonard said.
Related Topics:
newsfirebuilding fireNew York CityKew Gardens
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
Rescue Underway After Amusement Park Riders Stranded in Air
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
More News
Top Stories
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction reinstated
Officer rescues child from moving car; mom driving says 'I took PCP'
Park ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Officers shoot suspect during domestic violence call in NJ
Sources: NYPD suspends officer guarding prisoner who escaped
Show More
Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway
Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Butler team plane loses cabin pressure; coach says 'it was scary, we had guys crying'
More News
Top Video
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway
More Video