Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Witness to Ft. Lauderdale shooting said he heard "popping noises," ran to another terminal with his children and saw "puddles of blood." pic.twitter.com/leucZpjMHS — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

At least five people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.The Broward County sheriff said eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. There's no word yet how seriously they were hurt.The sheriff added that one suspect is in custody. The mayor said it was a "lone shooter" who is responsible for the attack.The airport posted this message on social media, saying the shooting happened in the baggage claim area:The TSA reports these details:- The incident occurred in public area, not secure area- The Terminal is currently being repopulated- All passengers are being rescreenedFlorida Senator Bill Nelson said the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Nelson said a TSA administrator and director of the airport told him that the shooter was carrying a military I.D. with that name. ABC News confirmed the suspect's name with law enforcement sources.A witness tells ABC News that a man with a gun shouted "I'm not Jewish, I'm not Jewish" before he started shooting.Another witness described a bloody scene at the terminal:Images from the airport show hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer posted on social media that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."President-elect Donald Trump posted a message in response to the shooting:A spokesperson for Delta said all of its employees are safe and accounted for.Federal official tells ABC News that all departures and arrivals at this airport are currently suspended until the situation is resolved.Several airports across the U.S. are adding security in the wake of the shooting.Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.