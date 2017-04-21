  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Bunting hung in honor of fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley
7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: How to foil summer rental fraud before it happens

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the story.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Prom, graduation, and family summer vacation; everyone's searching for that perfect affordable place to get away. But before your bargain goes bust, check out some tip offs to a rip off.

"I was shocked. I couldn't believe it." But there it was in living color, Louise Chelluk's lake-front home, hijacked and put up for rent by some stranger on Craigslist.

"He put my bedroom up once," said Louise. "That's when I really felt violated."

Not only did her photos, which she previously posted on a legit rental site, VRBO, get "on-line" lifted; the thief was pretending to be her asking for deposits.

The phony lease, adding another last name onto Louise's real name, was almost signed by Long Island bride-to-be Jen DeMartino.

She was looking for the perfect hot spot to host a pre-wedding party. Jen called her mom to help front the $2,100 deposit.

"She needed the money to wire to the owner of the home because it was 7 months in advance," said Dottie. Her mom, who we caught up with via Facetime in Florida, was a former bank fraud analyst and spotted several red flags.

One red flag, the person getting the deposit was different from the owner's listed and request to wire funds raised Dottie's suspicion.

Despite emailing the fraudster calling out his crime, Louise is livid, the listing keeps coming back on Craiglist.

"We have no idea how many times this house has been rented. We will be out there and people will show up with a lease and they will be angry and I don't blame them," says Louise.

Both parties in this attempted swindle had the same advice. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Some big takeaways here. First - before paying anything - check with a licensed real estate broker - to see if this listing is legit.

And insist on a tour of the rental property, inside and out.

And, if possible, meet the owner or broker in person. And we say it all the time - NEVER, ever wire money.
Related Topics:
news7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from ID theft
7 On Your Side: Does shopping on different devices save money?
Meal delivery service leaves customers hungry for refunds
Fundraiser flop after problems turning trash into cash
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
Rikers guards sue NYC, saying changes have made jails unsafe
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
Parole denied for Judith Clark, getaway driver in Brinks heist
Inside the cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found
Drone video shows ISIS moving civilians into home as human shields
More News
Top Stories
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
Woman rescued from sinking car by 3 passing motorists
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Wake, funeral information for firefighter William Tolley
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
PD: NJ teacher put recording device in middle school bathroom
Show More
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
Rikers guards sue NYC, saying changes have made jails unsafe
Parole denied for Judith Clark, getaway driver in Brinks heist
Police: Soccer coach fathered child of teen ex-player
Missing student's dad: She was brainwashed, will need therapy
More News
Top Video
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Monster Jam rolls into Nassau Coliseum
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video