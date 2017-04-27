PENN STATION

Amtrak's plans to update New York Penn Station may mean delays

EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan reporting live (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Commuters who already have endured recent slowdowns at New York's Penn Station may be about to face more of the same as Amtrak works to repair aging Penn Station.

Amtrak announced plans Thursday morning to replace tracks and other equipment as soon as this summer.

"Full replacement is now required to improve the reliability of this infrastructure," said Amtrak in a statement.

It is planning a series of major projects beginning in May and continuing through the fall, opting for faster improvement, rather than extending the work time period.

"Further renewal work of various station tracks will be undertaken through approximately June 2018, with a majority of that work done on weekends," said the release.

Amtrak will make repairs starting in the western portion of the station on tracks and switches. The area is critical to routing trains that enter Penn Station from the Hudson River tunnels and the Long Island Rail Road's West Side Yard to station platforms.

Amtrak acknowledged that the projects will require track closures and schedule changes for Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit.

"Without these improvements, Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT and the Long Island Rail Road could continue to see major disruptions, which could also have an impact on passenger safety," said Amtrak President and CEO Wick Moorman.

How much commuters will be affected remains unknown. Moorman wouldn't specify how many tracks would have to be taken out of service or how that would affect rail schedules. After an April 3 derailment, eight of the station's 21 tracks were closed, causing delays and service cancellations for four days.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters and travelers from up and down the East Coast pass through the station each day.

In addition, Amtrak announced that recently retired MTA CEO and Chairman Thomas Prendergast will head a comprehensive review of Penn Station.
Amtrak also plans to create a task force to review handling of disabled trains.

Thursday's announcement comes on the heels of several electrical and track failures at the station, the country's busiest.

Two derailments and other problems since late March have caused chaos for commuters in New Jersey and on Long Island, as well as for travelers up and down the corridor between Boston and Washington.

Amtrak delays and disruptions have become a common occurrence for commuters at Penn Station. The ripple effects often impact service along NJ Transit and the LIRR.

"The simple fact of the matter is that some of the track and infrastructure in service today at Penn Station was built in the 1970s at a time when we were handling half the trains and a third of the customers that we do today," Moorman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newspenn stationnjtransitamtraklirrmtaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PENN STATION
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Schumer calls for boost in communication after Penn Station stampede
Public panic situations become growing challenge for law enforcement
More penn station
NEWS
Treasury secretary can't guarantee middle class wouldn't pay more under tax plan
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
Defense Deptartment opens investigation into ex-Trump adviser Flynn
Trump: Mexico, Canada opposed terminating NAFTA
More News
Top Stories
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
2 hurt after escalator malfunction inside WTC Oculus
Final farewell: Funeral today for FDNY firefighter William Tolley
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night
NYPD: Internet cafe stabbing sparked by fight over hard drive space
United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000
Show More
Man identified as suspect Yankee Stadium in subway station stabbing
Homeless shelter partially evacuated due to CO levels
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day
More News
Top Video
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Trump proposes dramatic tax cuts for companies, people
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video