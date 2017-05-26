NEWS

Ariana Grande announces benefit concert to raise money for Manchester victims

People gather ahead of a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester, England to perform a benefit concert "in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," the singer said in a note posted Twitter on Friday.

In her note, Grande said her "heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones" and that she does not "want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me."


"We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," Grande said.

Twenty-two people were killed and over 100 treated for injuries in the wake of the explosion that happened at Grande's Manchester, England concert on Monday.

Related Topics:
newsmanchester explosionmusicentertainmentterror attacku.s. & worldconcert
Load Comments
Related
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
NEWS
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
School bus, truck collide in Queens; 17 hurt
2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Scrutiny of Jared Kushner's Russia contacts brings the probe to Trump's inner circle
More News
Top Stories
2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury
Search on for thieves who robbed jewelry store dressed as construction workers
School bus, truck collide in Queens; 17 hurt
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert in wake of attack
Slain EMT Yadira Arroyo honored in the Bronx
Ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend? Bring your patience!
School buses, other vehicles damaged in Toms River fire
Show More
Mother of newborn discovered behind grocery store found
Fire breaks out at Artichoke Basille's Pizza in East Village
33 injured in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike in Gloucester Co.
Hillary Clinton gives commencement address at her alma mater
Couple charged in toddler's death after 'wrestling moves'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos