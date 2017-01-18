HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --In addition to a woman's torso and a leg with no foot found Tuesday at the Bronx garbage transfer station, police have now found two possible arms with no hands.
On Wednesday, police were searching containers that, at the time of the discovery, already had shipped to three facilities in the Bronx and two in Kearny, N.J.
In the early morning hours on Tuesday, two dozen private carting trucks unloaded their garbage after midnight. One of the facility operators discovered the torso and leg, and work immediately stopped.
Dozens of police officers, specially trained K-9 teams and staff from the Medical Examiner's Office are working the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.