Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the boyfriend of an off-duty MTA subway conductor who was fatally shot in Brooklyn Monday night.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said 44-year-old Zire King was questioned as part of the investigation but was released, and authorities now they plan to charge him with the murder of Jacqueline Dicks.
The 41-year-old woman was shot to death on Elton Street in East New York just after 11:40 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, just blocks from her home.
Boyce said that originally police investigated reports of a few men approaching Dicks, but after reviewing video, "There were no three males running in the street with their hoods up."
Police have video of him returning to his car after the shooting, Boyce said, and police reportedly searched the car and found a .40-caliber handgun in the trunk that they think is the murder weapon.
"We also found that he picked up her bag, with the phone in it, and also put it in the trunk," Boyce said.
The two have a 4-month-old child together, had been living together since January, and have been together for five years, according to authorities. Boyce said the motive appears to be domestic.
King has not returned home since the shooting.
Dicks was an MTA subway conductor, who was off duty but wearing her uniform when she died.
The mother of six, with the children ranging in age from 4 to 24, had only worked for the MTA since June of 2016, and she had just finished her shift on the N line in Queens before she was killed.
The MTA and Dicks' union sent out messages of condolence to her family and supporting the NYPD in its investigation.