Oil truck lost control and crashed into several parked cars at LIRR Wantagh station. Cause under investigation. Injuries unknown. pic.twitter.com/yLM6l7mBaC — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) January 14, 2017

A car and oil truck crashed in Wantagh on Friday night resulting in a huge fireball.It happened on Sunrise Highway and Seaford Avenue just before 8 p.m.After the initial crash the oil truck lost control and crashed into several parked cars at the LIRR Wantagh station.Nassau County Police are investigating the cause of the crash.It's not yet known if there are any injuries.