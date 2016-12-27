NEWS

Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, Queens, sparking fire
EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports a car slammed into a pump at a Queens gas station.

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A driver slammed into a gas pump in Queens Monday night, setting off a wall of flames.

Police say the driver lost control and jumped a curb just after 8 p.m. at 68-22 Northern Boulevard In Jackson Heights, hitting the pump.

It set off the station's emergency fire suppression system, which releases a white powder to extinguish the flames.

People standing nearby ran for cover, not sure what was going to happen next.


The gas station remained taped off and closed down Tuesday morning.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.
Related Topics:
newsgas stationfirecar into buildingJackson HeightsNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
Singer George Michael Dies at 53
Stars React to George Michael's Death
More News
Top Stories
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
Several injured during scare at Roosevelt Field food court
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Show More
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Woman uses technology to scare package thief away
Monday marks 20 years since Jonbenet Ramsey found dead inside home
Wildlife center thanks social media for stolen falcon's return
More News
Top Video
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
More Video