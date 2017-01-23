JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Police are questioning the parents of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in his home in Queens over the weekend.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine what killed Michael Guzman, who was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside a home on 109th Avenue in Jamaica Sunday afternoon.
EMS transported Guzman to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The child had previous epileptic seizures and had been given medicine for epilepsy the night before his death, his parents told detectives.
He was found in his 9-year-old sister's bedroom, where he appears to have been dead for at least 12 hours, at around 4:15 p.m.
He had been given medication the night before, and the parents then left the house to visit a nearby friend. The boy was left in the house with his five brothers and sisters, the oldest being 15 years old.
His parents then did not disturb him for most of Sunday because they thought he was sleeping, they told detectives. When they finally checked on him, his body was lifeless and cold.
There was no apparent trauma on his body, and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Police had responded to prior domestic violence incidents involving the parents at the home.
There is also prior ACS interaction with the family and the boy's siblings. ACS declined to detail the extent of their interactions.