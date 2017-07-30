PHOTO: Crews searching for missing swimmer off Smith Point Beach: https://t.co/0WKkq8h3Ey pic.twitter.com/LeQofVk5R8 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 31, 2017

Crews are searching for a swimmer who reportedly went missing off of Smith Point Beach in Shirley Sunday.Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Jovani White's friends told lifeguards and park police that their friend swam out off the beach and didn't return.19-year-old White was said to be wearing a white and grey swimsuit.Signs were posted on the beach warning of dangerous rip currents.The Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police are assisting in the search.