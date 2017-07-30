NEWS

Crews searching for swimmer missing off of Smith Point Beach

Lucy Yang has more on the search for a missing swimmer off of Smith Point Beach.

By
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
Crews are searching for a swimmer who reportedly went missing off of Smith Point Beach in Shirley Sunday.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Jovani White's friends told lifeguards and park police that their friend swam out off the beach and didn't return.


19-year-old White was said to be wearing a white and grey swimsuit.

Signs were posted on the beach warning of dangerous rip currents.


The Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police are assisting in the search.
