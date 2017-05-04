KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) --The CVS security worker initially charged with convincing an alleged shoplifter to strip naked rather than get arrested, will be arraigned Thursday after being accused of doing it to three additional victims - all teenage girls.
Jose Ramos, 29, was taken back into custody and charged with three more counts of coercion and a count of sex abuse. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.
His four victims range between 16 and 21 years old.
In one of the newly investigated incidents, police said Ramos threatened to arrest a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl for allegedly shoplifting Nov. 23 at a CVS store at 6817 Bay Parkway. He convinced them to take nude photos of themselves in exchange for him not turning them over to police and also got them to sign phony consent forms, police said.
On Feb. 5, Ramos accused a 15-year-old girl of shoplifting, police said, then then took photos of her genitals and grabbed her.
He was initially arrested for an incident March 15. According to the New York City Police Department, Ramos confronted a woman he suspected of shoplifting inside a CVS at 411 Ditmas Ave., in the Kensington section. Police said he ordered her to a back office, and told her to let him take nude photos of her and touch her so he wouldn't call police.
In this case, he again is accused of making the woman sign a phony consent form that claimed he had permission to take the photos. She filed a police report the next day.
When Ramos was initially arrested, he had the phony consent forms, police said. That prompted an investigation into the unreported incidents.
Following his initial arrest, Ramos was charged with forcible touching, coercion and sex abuse. In court last week, prosecutors asked for bail of $5,000 but Ramos, who has a wife and three children, was released on his own recognizance.
The three other women came forward when the case was made public.
CVS has since released a statement, saying:
"The alleged actions of Mr. Ramos are a gross violation of our policies and wholly contrary to our values. CVS Pharmacy sincerely apologizes to the victims in this matter and we are cooperating fully with the NYPD's Special Victims Division in their investigation."
CVS said Ramos has been suspended from his job and is not allowed to return to the store while the allegations are being investigated.