'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Immigrants across the Tri-State area are taking part in a nationwide protest Thursday against recent policies put in place by the Trump administration.

Organizers for "A Day Without Immigrants" urged immigrants across the U.S. to miss work, skip class and not shop to show the country just how important they are to America's economy.

They say the protests are in response to President Donald Trump's pledges to increase deportation, build a wall along the U.S. and Mexican border, and his proposed but legally stalled travel ban.

In New Jersey, the mayor of Perth Amboy put out a notice warning residents that many local businesses will be closed in participation of the protest.

Taxi companies in the city are also expected to participate.

In New York, a rally against the immigrant ban is being held in Battery Park.

Another rally organized by immigrant New Yorkers with "Make the Road New York" against recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids is planned for 5 p.m. outside the Federal Building in Manhattan.

In New Mexico, a state with a large percentage of Hispanic residents, school officials worry that hundreds of students may skip class.

Restaurant owners in states like Washington and Pennsylvania are expected to take part and close for the day.

The organizers of "A Day Without Immigrants" have also planned actions in cities such as Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, and Austin, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
