Police say the death of a 3-year-old boy in East Harlem last August has been deemed a homicide.On Aug. 3rd, police responded to a 911 call of an aided child outside of 2215 First Avenue, the Jefferson Houses.Upon arrival, officers observed the child, Caleb Rivera, in a state of distress with bruising about the body.The child was taken to Cornell Medical Center, and pronounced dead two days later.The investigation remains ongoing.