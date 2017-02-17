Federal officials have released details about the dozens of illegal immigrants arrested in the New York City area during a nationwide sweep last week.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested 41 people in the five boroughs and surrounding areas. Of those, 38 had criminal convictions.ICE said the roundup was part of routine, daily targeted operations - and this particular operation targeted public safety threats.No names were released in the list sent by federal officials, but details about their criminal past and location of arrest were included.Here's the full list:1. A 31-year-old El Salvador national with a criminal conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and self-admitted MS-13 gang member. He was arrested in New Hyde Park, NY2. A 49-year-old Jamaican national with a criminal conviction for first degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 11. convicted of sexual assault carnal abuse. He was arrested in Bronx, NY.3. A 60-year-old Mexican national with a criminal convicted for first degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 11 and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested in Staten Island, NY.4. A 23-year-old Guyana national with a conviction of rape. He was arrested in Richmond Hill, NY.5. A 29-year-old Guatemala national convicted of rape. He was arrested in Bronx, NY.6. A 30-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of rape. He was arrested in Jamaica, NY.7. A 51-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of a sex offense against a child/fondling. He was arrested in College Point, NY.8. A 54-year-old Guinea national convicted of sexual assault carnal abuse. He was arrested in Bronx, NY.9. A 38-year-old Ecuador national with a conviction of sexual assault carnal abuse. He was arrested in Jackson Heights, NY.10. A 43-year-old Mexican national with a conviction of sexual assault carnal abuse. He was arrested in New York, NY.11. A 30-year-old Ecuador national convicted of sexual assault. He was arrested in New City, NY.12. A 35-year-old Mexican national with a conviction of a sex offense. He was arrested in New York, NY.13. A 34-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of a sex offense. He was arrested in College Point, NY.14. A 30-year-old Honduras national with a conviction of assault. She was arrested in Monroe, NY.15. A 40-year-old Mexican national with a conviction of assault. He was arrested in Staten Island, NY.16. A 34-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested in Hempstead, NY.17. A 29-year-old Mexican national convicted of family neglect. He was arrested in Elmhurst, NY.18. A 30-year-old previously removed Mexican national convicted of robbery. He was arrested in Brooklyn, NY. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation.19. A 56-year-old El Salvador national convicted of robbery. She was arrested in Riverhead, NY.20. A 25-year-old Trinidad national convicted of robbery. She was arrested in Roosevelt, NY.21. A 31-year-old Honduras national convicted of larceny. He was arrested in Island Park, NY.22. A 27-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of burglary. He was arrested in Bayshore, NY.23. A 44-year-old Colombia national with a conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He was arrested in Brooklyn, NY.24. A 41-year-old previously removed Dominican Republic national convicted of cocaine sale. He was arrested in Bronx, NY. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation.25. A 46-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of cocaine possession. He was arrested in Elmont, NY.26. A 38-year-old previously removed Dominican Republic national convicted of drug possession. He was arrested in Bronx, NY. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation.27. A 44-year-old previously removed El Salvador national with a conviction of police obstruction. He was arrested in Roosevelt, NY. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation.28. A 40-year-old Mexican national with a conviction of invasion of privacy. He was arrested in Bronx, NY. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation.29. A 35-year-old previously-removed El Salvador national convicted of driving under the influence. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation. He was arrested in Hempstead.30. A 54-year-old Guatemalan national with convictions of driving under the influence/Human Rights Violator. He was arrested in New York, NY.31. A 26-year-old previously-removed Guatemala national with a conviction for driving under the influence. He was arrested in the Riverhead, NY.32. A 28-year-old Guatemala national convicted of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Brewster, NY.33. A 36-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Copiague, NY.34. A 40-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Brentwood, NY.35. A 52-year-old Mexican national with a conviction of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Suffern, NY.36. A 41-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Wyandanch, NY.37. A 36-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Brentwood, NY.38. A 57-year-old Trinidad national with a conviction of driving under the influence. He was arrested in Richmond Hill, NY.39. A 35-year-old Honduras national who is considered a fugitive with a final order of removal was arrested in Newburgh, NY.40. A 25-year-old Ecuador national who was considered a fugitive with a final order of removal was arrested in Brooklyn, NY.41. A 33-year-old previously-removed Mexican national. He will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York for re-entry after deportation. He was arrested in New York, NY.ICE is expected to release more information Friday. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.