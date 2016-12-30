NEWS

Driver crashes into Shirley pool deck, floods house, flees naked
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
The driver of a car that crashed into a home on Long Island jumped out, took off his clothes and fled the scene late Thursday.

Suffolk County police responded to a home in Shirley around 11:30 p.m. after the car had been driven through two lawns -- destroying their fences -- before striking a deck and careening into the home on Ridgewood Drive.

The deck collapsed into the pool, and water from the pool flooded the house.

The man exited the vehicle, got naked and ran, police said.

"There was a big boom, come running downstairs, look in the kitchen," homeowner Ron Sandolo said. "There's a car in my kitchen. I yell, 'Is anybody in there?' He says, 'Yeah, I'm alright though.'"

Suffolk police took him into custody a short time later, and he was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

John Winn, 32, is now charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
