Driver injured when gunfire hits NJ Transit bus in Jersey City

No one was hit in a shooting near a New Jersey Transit bus Wednesday morning.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey Transit bus driver was injured when the vehicle was struck at least one gunshot on Tuesday night.

At least four shots were fired around 7 p.m., at Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue in Jersey City, part of the 87 Line, which runs between Jersey City and Hoboken.

At least one bus window was broken, but it is not yet known if more than one bullet hit the bus.

The bus driver, a woman in her 30s, suffered an injury to his arm due to broken glass and was taken to an area hospital.

According to the mayor's office, the bus driver was not targeted and was not hit with a bullet.

Approximately 25 customers were on-board at the time of the shooting. None was injured.

A male victim who fled the scene was located later by police a few blocks away. He sustained a graze wound and an injury to his foot. That victim, who was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, is said to not be cooperating with police at this time.

The Jersey City Police Department is investigating.
