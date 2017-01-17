NEWS

Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
EMBED </>More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports from Englewood, New Jersey.

By
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Englewood Hospital is facing a different kind of emergency Tuesday night: lead contamination in its water.

According to the medical center: "Water samples tested on December 21, 2016, from some of our buildings were found to have levels of lead which exceed the federal action level of 15 parts per billion."

In fact, one source tells Eyewitness News that some of the water tested reached 1,200 parts per billion.

"Lead can cause decreases in IQ, can affect behavior, attention, mood, growth. There's no good lead level in the body. Lead is just a known toxin, and in high levels can cause seizures," said Dr. Allen Dozer, Boston Children's Health Phys.

Given the alarming results, the hospital reports, "We are providing bottled and/or tank water throughout our medical center, including on all units for patient and employee use and in the kitchen for all meal preparation."

This as the hospital is irks with the NJDEP to locate the source of the dangerous contamination.

So far, the NJDEP has confirmed that the source of the water, Suez, does not carry lead.

So investigators might have to start testing the pipes and faucet fixtures, all as they continue to care for the sick.

Digging into the pipes is not an easy process, but the priority now is finding and eliminating the cause of the contamination.
Related Topics:
newscontaminated waterleadhospitalEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Heavy Hitters Fund Trump's Grand Production
Transformer explosion causes power line to fall down in Queens
Trump's Cabinet Pick Supports Scrapping Obama's Arctic Drilling Ban
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Bullet hits NJ Transit bus in Jersey City
Transformer explosion causes power line to fall down in Queens
Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils NY state budget proposal
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
Man stabbed at deli over 50 cents: 'I could be dead'
Orlando Police Capture Alleged Cop Killer Markeith Loyd
2 American Airlines planes clip each other at LaGuardia
Show More
Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning
Texas police detective killed during standoff
Truck leaking chemical located in New Jersey
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island pleads 'not guilty'
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
More News
Top Video
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
High school wrestler with Down syndrome scores big victory in NJ
UPS won't pay damages after driver runs man off road
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video