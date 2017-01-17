Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water

Englewood Hospital is facing a different kind of emergency Tuesday night: lead contamination in its water.According to the medical center: "Water samples tested on December 21, 2016, from some of our buildings were found to have levels of lead which exceed the federal action level of 15 parts per billion."In fact, one source tells Eyewitness News that some of the water tested reached 1,200 parts per billion."Lead can cause decreases in IQ, can affect behavior, attention, mood, growth. There's no good lead level in the body. Lead is just a known toxin, and in high levels can cause seizures," said Dr. Allen Dozer, Boston Children's Health Phys.Given the alarming results, the hospital reports, "We are providing bottled and/or tank water throughout our medical center, including on all units for patient and employee use and in the kitchen for all meal preparation."This as the hospital is irks with the NJDEP to locate the source of the dangerous contamination.So far, the NJDEP has confirmed that the source of the water, Suez, does not carry lead.So investigators might have to start testing the pipes and faucet fixtures, all as they continue to care for the sick.Digging into the pipes is not an easy process, but the priority now is finding and eliminating the cause of the contamination.