NEWS

Escaped Rikers Island inmate caught, never left the island

EMBED </>More Videos

Dray Clark has more on how an inmate got past correction officrs on Rikers Island.

By
RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --
Police say they have caught the man who escaped the Rikers Island jail complex.

24-year-old burglary suspect Naguan Hill never left the island, and was found around 2:50 a.m.

Police say the inmate had jumped a fence at the Anna M. Kross Center Jail, and tried to hide, waiting for a chance to escape the island. The preliminary investigation indicates that some of the inmates may have intentionally distracted two guards while Hill climbed the fence.



Hill's escape was not noticed until the inmates were brought back from outdoor recreation around 7:30 p.m. - correction officers who went out with a total of six inmates realized they only brought back five. There was no indication that anything was wrong until the officers brought the inmates back inside and did a head count.

Hill was located by two Department of Correction employees, who found him hiding in a trailer not far from where he was last seen.

The escape prompted a "red alert" on Rikers Island, where escapes are rare. Visitors and relatives of inmates were trapped on buses for several hours, as officials searched the island.

The island is connected to mainland by a narrow bridge, and the currents make the surrounding East River extremely difficult to swim. Several recent successful escapes involved inmates hiding in trucks and buses leaving Rikers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsescaped prisonerrikers islandRikers IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New TSA screening for electronics will apply to all US airports
Sessions says it hasn't been the 'best week' amid Trump criticism
NJ fair shuts down ride following Ohio deadly malfunction
Sessions 'enjoys wide support' of federal prosecutors: Top DOJ official
What is a recess appointment, and is it a feasible option for Trump if Sessions goes?
More News
Top Stories
LI officer accused of forcing woman to perform sex act
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
2 hurt when out-of-control truck slams in storefront
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Bird poop causes several NJ beach closures
Charlie Gard being moved to hospice, will 'inevitably' die
NJ fair shuts down ride following Ohio deadly malfunction
Cancer patient sues DMV over 'humiliating' treatment
Show More
Rapper accused of assaulting girlfriend as she recorded him
Police: Man steals NYPD cruiser during traffic stop
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis
Man jailed for grisly murder given a second chance
Woman pleads not guilty in deadly live streamed crash
More News
Top Video
Rikers Island on lockdown, inmate missing
New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers using phones
Eyewitness News Update
Man arrested in NJ death that resulted from single punch
More Video