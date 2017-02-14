BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --A raging fire tore through numerous boats at a marina in New Jersey Tuesday.
The boats caught fire at the dry dock of the marina on 5th Avenue in Belmar.
It took firefighters several hours to get the 3-alarm blaze under control, and a heavy smoke condition remained afterwards.
(Video courtesy @frankmercurinj via Twitter)
Belmar inlet marina pic.twitter.com/FDcp5utKNN— Frank Mercuri (@frankmercurinj) February 14, 2017
Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty said at least 12 boats were destroyed in the fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters controlling fire at marina in Belmar @JSHurricaneNews @nj1015 pic.twitter.com/Iy4DDmNxJA— Conni Freestone (@breathlessconni) February 14, 2017
Doherty said power was cut around the marina. An outage of several hours was expected in the area of 5th Avenue between Main and B Street.