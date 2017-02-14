Belmar inlet marina pic.twitter.com/FDcp5utKNN — Frank Mercuri (@frankmercurinj) February 14, 2017

A raging fire tore through numerous boats at a marina in New Jersey Tuesday.The boats caught fire at the dry dock of the marina on 5th Avenue in Belmar.It took firefighters several hours to get the 3-alarm blaze under control, and a heavy smoke condition remained afterwards.Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty said at least 12 boats were destroyed in the fire.There are no reports of injuries.Doherty said power was cut around the marina. An outage of several hours was expected in the area of 5th Avenue between Main and B Street.