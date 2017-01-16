NEWS

Friend of woman killed in Shirley gas pump crash speaks out
EMBED </>More News Videos

N.J. Burkett has the latest details from Shirley.

By
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
The passenger who was in the car of a woman killed while pumping gas on Long Island is speaking out about the tragic incident.

Her friend says it was a last minute decision that brought them to that gas station in Shirley.

Police say the driver of the other car was high on drugs when she smashed into the pump.

"She's like, 'Oh, I forgot to get gas,'" said Melissa Delgaudio, the victim's friend.

Melissa Delgaudio is devastated.

In surveillance video, her friend is pumping gas when suddenly a car plows into the pumps.

62-year-old Rosalie Koenig suffered massive internal injuries and later died. Delgaudio was a passenger in her car.

"I just heard boom! And she screamed, and I saw her face, and she went down. My first thought was that she was crushed to death," Delgaudio said. "She was going in and out of consciousness it seemed. I keep replaying it, seeing her face in my head, the last time I saw her, her facial expression when she got hit, you know, in shock and screamed, and I keep thinking about it, I horrible about it."

She feels horrible about it because they intended to stop at a different service station, long before they got to the Long Island Expressway.

"She wanted to go to a service station before we got there, and she kept asking me to remind her to get gas, before we, she kept on telling me to remind her to get gas before we got near the LIE and I didn't," Delgaudio said.

The driver was not seriously injured and was identified as 53-year-old Renee McKinney.


She was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, specifically heroin.

The charges may be upgraded.

Ms. Koenig was a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Delgaudio says they studied the Bible together, and became best friends.

"She was always there for me if I needed her, she was like a mother to me, so I kind of feel like I lost a mother," Delgaudio said.
Related Topics:
newsgas stationcar crashDUIdui crasharresttraffic fatalitiesShirley
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman pinned between car, gas pump after crash in Shirley
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
NEWS
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 37
Trump's Attack on Rep. John Lewis Spotlights Tenuous Relationship With African-Americans
Suspect arrested in death of Mount Vernon basketball star
Police: Masked man attacked 2 women in Westchester
Suspect in Istanbul Nightclub Attack Captured Alive, Turkish Police Sources Say
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in death of Mount Vernon basketball star
Inwood residents claim rats, mice, bed bugs infest building
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Infant girl found unconscious in Bronx apartment dies
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead
Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
Show More
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
4-year-old boy breaks leg in NJ school bus crash
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Police: Masked man attacked 2 women in Westchester
Trump lashes out at critics; Some Dems vow to skip inauguration
More News
Top Video
Inwood residents claim rats, mice, bed bugs infest building
4-year-old boy breaks leg in NJ school bus crash
Suspect arrested in death of Mount Vernon basketball star
MLK Day honors civil rights icon with national day of service
More Video