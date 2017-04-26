BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --Funeral information has been released for fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at St. Martin of Tours, located at 220 Central Avenue in Bethpage, on Thursday April 27, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate.
Eyewitness News will stream the funeral live on abc7NY and on our news app.
