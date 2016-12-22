NEWS

New images released of possible suspect in stabbing of tourist in Midtown
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD has released surveillance images of the man believed responsible for the stabbing of a tourist in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend.

Connor Rasmussen, 23, of Puyallup, Washington, was celebrating with friends Saturday night after proposing to his girlfriend while visiting New York City.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the corner of East 46th Street and Madison Avenue, a man approached him from behind and stabbed him in the head with a knife before fleeing westbound on East 46th Street.

Police describe the assailant as a male Hispanic, 5'10" tall, last seen wearing a black skull cap, black sweat pants, black sneakers and a black "NIKE" hooded sweatshirt with white stripes with the words "Jordan" written on the sleeve.


Rasmussen has eight stitches, and luckily he does not have any serious injuries from the random attack.

Rasmussen believes it was a robbery attempt, but police say that's still unclear.

The couple has since returned home to Washington.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

