DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --It could take days before it is known why a Long Island Rail Road train crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal Wednesday morning, injuring 100 people, federal transportation investigators said.
The packed, rush-hour train crashed as it entered Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other. Many had been standing as they prepared to get off the train at the last stop.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, on Thursday, they planned to interview the train's three-member crew, including the engineer, who was treated for minor injuries.
NTSB officials will be at the site for up to seven days, and are asking eyewitnesses to email them footage and video of the crash to help with the investigation. The email address is witness@NTSB.gov.
NTSB investigator Jim Southworth said event recorders have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug testing. The results of that testing aren't known yet.
The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into the terminal, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area. A rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.
"Accidents seem to happen in an instant but they take some time to unravel. Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened," said Southworth.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast said there is "a signal system that controls (trains) coming in at limited speeds. But when you're getting to the end it's the locomotive engineer's responsibility. And the train's brakes have to work. All those things have to be looked at in the investigation."
About 100 people were treated for minor injuries after the 8:30 a.m. crash. The most serious injury appeared to be a broken leg, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. All have been released from the three hospitals. None was admitted.
"The entire structure started shaking," said Steben Medina, who was having coffee at the terminal when he heard the crash and screams. "I thought a bomb had gone off or something."
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: "Luckily ... all things considered, this was a relatively minor accident."
The train in Wednesday's wreck originated in Far Rockaway, leaving there at 7:18 a.m., and was carrying around 450 people. The train was supposed to arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 8:11 a.m.
