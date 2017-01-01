NEWS

Police looking for hit and run driver who fatally struck man in Queens

The NYPD was on the scene of a fatal hit and run in Queens.

Eyewitness News
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man and then fled the scene in Queens early Sunday.

The accident happened on Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens just after 2:30 a.m.

Police say the 52-year-old victim was trying to cross South Conduit Avenue when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators describe the vehicle as a late model red Ford.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.
Related Topics:
newshit and runpedestrian struckqueens newsSpringfield GardensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New year, new baby: Parents welcome boy born just after midnight in Queens
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Teen basketball player shot in Mount Vernon was innocent bystander, police say
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
More News
Top Stories
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
Revelers ring in start of 2017 in Times Square
Search launched for attacker after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub
Mariah Carey bungles her NYE show, stops singing
New year, new baby: Parents welcome boy born just after midnight in Queens
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Teen basketball player shot in Mount Vernon was innocent bystander, police say
Show More
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
MUST SEE VIDEO: NYPD captures trio of robbers using night vision from helicopter
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Worshipers trying to rebuild one year after West Orange church destroyed by fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos