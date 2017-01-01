Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man and then fled the scene in Queens early Sunday.The accident happened on Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens just after 2:30 a.m.Police say the 52-year-old victim was trying to cross South Conduit Avenue when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators describe the vehicle as a late model red Ford.Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his family is notified.The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.