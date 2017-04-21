A man was shot in the head in a parking lot in Newark Friday morning.The victim was shot next to a gym on Mulberry Street just after 2:30 a.m.He was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.Police interviewed a large number of witnesses, who appeared to have left The Blvd club across the street from the parking lot just before the shooting.No arrests were immediately made.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is expected to lead the investigation into the shooting.