Lower East Side gunfire leaves 1 man injured

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was shot Tuesday in a possible dispute among occupants of several vehicles in Lower Manhattan.

According to the New York City Police Department, the 31-year-old was shot in the left shoulder in the gunfire, which police believe occurred at the intersection of Hester and Essex streets just after 5 a.m.

A man walked into New York Presbyterian Hospital-Lower Manhattan for treatment of a non-life threatening injury

A white Mercedes believed to be connected to the shooting was parked in front of the hospital.

No arrests were immediately made. Detectives are looking for the occupants of up to two other vehicles who may have been involved in the initial dispute.
