  • BREAKING NEWS Live Now: Snow falling in Times Square
  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the snow here!
NEWS

Man killed, father injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge, New Jersey

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on a deadly fire in Old Bridge.

Eyewitness News
OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man was killed and and his father critically injured after flames tore though their home in New Jersey.

The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.


A 911 call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an 89-year-old man hanging from a second-floor window calling for help.

"He was screaming help, help me, my house is on fire," said a neighbor.

The firefighters were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters his son was trapped inside.

Upon searching the home, the man's son was found dead on the first floor. He has been identified as 68-year-old Joseph Berna.

The father was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.



Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say it is not considered suspicious.
Related Topics:
newsfirenew jersey newsOld Bridge
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victim of Suffolk County police beating, cover-up freed from prison
Trump Will Continue LGBTQ Worker Protection Order Signed by Obama
How Trump's Appointment of a Supreme Court Justice Might Affect Abortion Rights
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan After Trump's Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving into NY area
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
Bronx man due in court to face charges after murder of his mother
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
Show More
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
Victim of Suffolk County police beating, cover-up freed from prison
NYC officials to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on all patrol cars
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
More News
Top Video
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
More Video