LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) --The brother of a Long Island woman killed while protecting her teenage daughter from an out-of-control car on Mother's Day spoke out about the family's loss Monday.
Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter Jenna had just left Sunday Mass at a church on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst when they were struck by an 80-year-old woman who had accidentally left her vehicle in reverse.
"She had thought that she put it in drive," Suffolk County police officer James Murphy said. "(She) left it in reverse, hit the gas, started speeding backwards, lost control and jumped the sidewalk."
Diane Aluska & her 16 yr old daughter were walking. Driver lost control of car, hit pair. Diane was killed. More at 6 #lindenhurst @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/4NHTl1Y9ES— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) May 14, 2017
Diane Aluska instinctively shoved her daughter out of the way, but she was pinned and died of massive injuries at a nearby hospital. Jenna was not seriously injured physically.
"The one that was lying over there on the ground, she was looking for her mother," witness Victoria Fisher said. "She just kept screaming for her mom."
The victim's brother came to the scene of the crash for the first time to see it for himself.
"She was great," Robert Acquista said. "She was everything to us...I can't put it into words. She did everything. Every holiday was at her house, everything. She's going to be missed tremendously by everybody."
Residents in the village were devastated, saying Aluska was well known and well liked after having worked at Town Hall for more than a decade.
The driver was identified as Ann Riolo. Officials say the incident appears to be an accident, and no criminality is suspected.