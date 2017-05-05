Taran Young

A retired female NYPD narcotics detective was one of several people arrested in the bust of a large heroin ring, operating in Nassau County, Queens and Brooklyn.According to the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, 14 people were indicted, accused of selling 23,000 heroin doses per week on the street for about $170,000.The retired detective, who works for Delta Airlines at LaGuardia Airport, is the girlfriend of one of the leaders of the heroin operation, the D.A.'s office said.Most of the defendants face charges including operating as a major trafficker and conspiracy, and an additional 12 defendants were arrested as part of the investigation.Members of the distribution network are accused of packaging and selling heroin to various drug dealers, and acting District Attorney Madeline Singas said they used barbershops and auto body shops in Brooklyn to distribute the drugs.The investigation began in January 2016, centering on a Hempstead-based heroin dealer, which officials said revealed that the dealer was supplied by a Bushwick-based operation led by Leigh Jackson.Authorities say Jackson sold prepackaged heroin stamped "Taster's Choice," which was linked to several overdoses, including at least one fatal overdose in Nassau County in June 2016.The victim in that case was a 23-year old woman from Garden City Park.Jackson's long-time partner, Karan Young, is the retired NYPD narcotics detective. She is accused of collecting money for Jackson.When Jackson was arrested April 26, he reportedly had an NYPD police shield that said "Detective's Husband."Two firearms, ammunition, about $12,000 in cash, 1,000 prepackaged decks of heroin and loose heroin were seized in the investigation.