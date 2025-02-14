President Trump asked to shut down safe injection sites operating in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are places people can go take illegal drugs under the watchful eye of supervisors to ensure they don't die.

They are called Overdose Prevention Centers, or also known as safe injection sites, and there are two of them in New York City -- the first of its kind in the nation.

Now, after more than three years of operating, there's a new effort under a new president to shut down the centers that are run by a non-profit organization.

It's called OnPoint NYC and they have two locations in Washington Heights and East Harlem.

Drug users can take their drug of choice from heroin to cocaine inside the centers and supervisors intervene, most times with oxygen, if the user starts to overdose. They also provide test strips for drugs to ensure they don't have fatal doses of fentanyl inside.

Since opening in 2021, the executive director said they've intervened in more than 1,700 overdoses. They also provide services like medical help, substance abuse treatment and housing assistance.

Opponents say the centers encourage people to do illegal drugs.

"They're encouraging people to use by giving them a community center to go to and to use heroin, it's something that's encouraging addicts not helping them," said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.

She sent a letter to the newly confirmed attorney general, asking her to shut down both locations along with any others that have opened across the country.

"They don't work, these heroin injection centers, in fact they attract crime to the neighborhood but also drug dealing, it just does not make sense and they should be shut down," Malliotakis said.

In response, the executive director of OnPoint NYC sent Eyewitness News a statement:

"OPCs save lives. At OnPoint NYC, our staff has intervened in over 1,700 overdoses, providing life-saving care to mothers, fathers, and loved ones," said OnPoint NYC Executive Director Sam Rivera. "Every single one of them deserves compassion and a chance at healing. I'm incredibly proud of our team and continually inspired by the dedication they show every day. They don't just look at the overdose epidemic and wonder what can be done-they don't have that luxury. They act, because they have lives to save. This work is not just vital; it's transformational. Lives are being saved, hope is being restored, and healing is possible."

