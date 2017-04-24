NEWS

New Jersey police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teenage girls

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey police officer is facing sexual assault charges for his alleged actions involving two teenage girls.

Authorities in Morris County announced the charges Sunday against 40-year-old Wilfredo Guzman, an officer with the Rockaway Township Police Department.

According to Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp and Rockaway Police Chief Martin McParland, Jr., the charges relate to actions Guzman is alleged to have engaged in with the teens, one of whom was between the ages of 16-17 years old, and another who was 15-years-old during the time in question.

Guzman is accused of engaging in acts of sexual penetration with the two on various dates in 2014 and 2015. He also allegedly provided both girls with alcohol and prescription medication.

Guzman is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility.
Related Topics:
newsofficer chargednew jersey newssexual assaultHopatcong
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Investigation underway into fire that killed 5 in Queens Village
Off-duty NYPD officer charged with DWI after accident in Queens
What to expect for President Trump's last week of his first 100 days
ANALYSIS: How Trump accomplished so little yet so much in first 100 days
More News
Top Stories
Investigation underway into fire that killed 5 in Queens Village
Witnesses describe man's daring escape from deadly Queens fire
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in the Bronx
Jury deliberations set to begin in LI foster father sexual abuse trial
NJ community bidding farewell to 600-year-old oak tree
Woman charged in hit and run crash that killed man in Central Islip
Off-duty NYPD officer charged with DWI after accident in Queens
Show More
Trump pushes border wall funding as budget deadline looms
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Obama to deliver first speech since presidency in Chicago
Woman claims Fitbit device exploded on her wrist
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos