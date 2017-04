A major milestone will be reached by the NYPD on Thursday.For the first time, the department's patrol officers will be outfitted with body cameras.Officers at the 34th precinct in Washington Heights will be the first to wear cameras.20 precincts, with up to 1,200 officers, will get body cams by the end of this year.It's hoped all 22,000 patrol officers will have cameras by the end of 2019.