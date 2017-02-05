HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Phil and Cathy Vetrano react to the arrest of Chanel Lewis

Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Phil and Cathy Vetrano spoke near their Howard Beach home Sunday hours after New York City Police Department officials announced the arrest of Chanel Lewis.

Lewis, 20, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano.

Vetrano, 30, left her home for a jog around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. When she failed to return, family members reported her missing and started searching for her.

Vetrano's body was found around 9 p.m. that night by her father about 14 blocks from her home, in the marshes of Spring Creek Park, off 161st Avenue and 78th Street. She was about 15 feet off the trail.

DNA linked Lewis with DNA taken from Vetrano's fingernails, behind her ear and on her cell, police said.

The Vetranos in their own words:

On how they feel about the arrest:
On the randomness of the murder: "She was just unlucky:"
On whether the arrest helps them heal:
On whether they will be at Lewis' trial:
