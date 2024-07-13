Street dedication in Howard Beach honors Karina Vetrano

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A block in Queens was renamed after Karina Vetrano, a young woman who was killed eight years ago in a case that captivated New York City.

165th Avenue at 84th Street in Howard Beach was renamed 'Karina Vetrano Way ' - it is where she was last seen alive before she was murdered in a park in 2016.

Her mother read a poem she wrote about Karina before the killing before the road dedication.

"She's gentle. So fragile my girl. A tiger she rages. She roars in this world," Vetrano's mother read.

Vetrano would have turned 38 years old on Friday.

Her killer was caught after nearly six months in February 2017.

Chanel Lewis was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, for the murder of Karina Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.'

Vetrano's body was found in the reeds of Spring Creek Park, her jogging clothes in disarray. Police say she had been beaten, strangled and sexually abused.

ALSO READ | Man charged with concealing corpse after woman's remains found in sleeping bag

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the suspect charged.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.