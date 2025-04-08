MTA, federal government agree to keep congestion pricing tolls through late October

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City congestion pricing is likely here to stay for at least six more months.

The MTA and federal government have agreed to a timeline that would keep congestion pricing tolls on through late October, according to court documents.

The new timeline would allow the case to go through the courts.

It includes a series of dates, all with the goal of reaching a conclusion by late October.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy originally ordered an end to congestion pricing by March 21.

New York governor Kathy Hochul vowed to defy the order.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

