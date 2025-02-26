Trump administration sets end date for New York City's congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Trump administration has instructed New York City to end congestion pricing by March 21.

The Federal Highway Administration sent a letter to New York State DOT, New York City DOT and MTA, saying the MTA must stop collecting tolls by then to allow for an "orderly cessation."

However, Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA Chair Janno Lieber say the tolling program will not be shelved until "the courts" decide.

On Wednesday, the MTA held its first monthly board meeting since the Trump administration announced it would terminate its approval of the tolling program.

The president, whose namesake Trump Tower penthouse and other properties are within the congestion zone, vowed to kill the plan as soon as he took office. He declared victory on his social networking site Truth Social after the Transportation Department announcement.

Hochul and Trump met for more than an hour on Friday afternoon in the Oval Office, where the governor presented a booklet showing the early success of the congestion pricing.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis issued the following statement:

"The cash grab is over. Governor Hochul needs to follow the law and turn the congestion pricing cameras off. She and the MTA knew they were skirting federal law in cahoots with the Biden Administration when the Federal Highway Administration this rubber-stamped congestion pricing scheme without a full and thorough environmental impact study, as required under the National Environmental Policy Act. Now that President Trump's administration rescinded the approval, there is no question that these cameras are operating in violation of the law. Turn them off!"

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

