ETAN PATZ

Jury finds Pedro Hernandez guilty in 1979 murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the guilty verdict against Pedro Hernandez. (Left: AP Photo/Louis Lanzano | Right: WABC File Photo)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A jury has convicted a former store clerk in the murder and kidnapping of a 6-year-old boy who disappeared in New York City 37 years ago.

The jury deliberated for nine days before finding Pedro Hernandez guilty of both murder and kidnapping Etan Patz, who was taken while he was walking to his bus stop in SoHo. During the reading, Hernandez showed no reaction.

Hernandez was on trial for killing Patz and disposing of his body back in 1979.

Harvey Fishbein, Hernandez's attorney, said there are ample grounds for appeal and his client is determined to pursue one.

"There is a very good chance there will be a third trial," Fishbein said.

Hernandez's first trial ended with a deadlock, with jurors voting 11-1 to convict after 18 days of deliberations.

In this trial, prosecutors made greater use of Hernandez's taped confession. His lawyers insisted it was a forced confession from a mentally ill man.

The case reshaped American parenting and the pursuit of missing children.

Etan, who vanished while heading to his Manhattan school bus stop in 1979, was among the first missing children whose face was put on milk cartons, and his case prompted many parents to stop letting their children roam their neighborhoods alone.



The murder case was already complicated by faded memories, the deaths of witnesses and the fact that no trace of Etan has ever been found.

CASE BACKGROUND

Etan disappeared May 25, 1979, the first day he was allowed to walk the two blocks to his bus stop alone.

Hernandez was then a teenage stock clerk at a nearby corner store.



But he wasn't a suspect until 2012, when his brother-in-law told police that Hernandez had told a summer 1979 prayer group he had killed a child in New York. His ex-wife and a neighbor later said he'd also made similar statements to them.

Detectives then got a confession from Hernandez himself.

"I wanted to let go, but I just couldn't let go. I felt like something just took over me," Hernandez said on video, describing how he choked the boy after luring him to the convenience store basement with the promise of a soda. Prosecutors suggest the motive was sexual.

Hernandez's defense says the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man has mental problems that made him imagine he attacked Etan. A defense psychiatrist diagnosed Hernandez, 55, with schizotypal personality disorder; symptoms can include delusions, which Hernandez's family says he has had.

"Pedro Hernandez is the only witness against himself," defense lawyer Harvey Fishbein told jurors in 2015. "Yet he is inconsistent and unreliable."

Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsetan patzpedro hernandezmurderNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ETAN PATZ
Opening statements expected in Etan Patz retrial
Jury selection resumes in trial of man accused of killing Etan Patz
Jury selection set for February in new trial of man accused of killing Etan Patz
Manhattan prosecutors to retry Pedro Hernandez in Etan Patz case
More etan patz
NEWS
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's full resignation letter
Everything you need to know about Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
East Patchogue man gets mean calls over flag protest
NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
More News
Top Stories
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating
Knicks lift Charles Oakley ban after meeting with Silver, Jordan
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy; Conway cites 'lightning rod'
Man accused in death of missing New Jersey teen will stay in jail
With 200,000 evacuated, damaged dam threatens California towns
Show More
East Patchogue man gets mean calls over flag protest
Man accused of taking religious items from St. Patrick's on Long Island
Man busted at JFK Airport after allegedly smuggling cocaine in his shoes
Police identify man wanted in Bronx nightclub shooting
Officer suspended after man escapes custody at East Harlem drug store
More News
Top Video
Man accused in death of missing New Jersey teen will stay in jail
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
More Video