One person was discovered dead by firefighters responding to a fire in an East Harlem apartment building Tuesday morning.Firefighters responded to a burned person in a ninth-floor stairwell of the East 105th Street building at 6:45 a.m.The person was pronounced dead at the scene.The death is being called suspicious and is under investigation.A man who may be a suspect was taken out of a neighboring apartment building on a stretcher, with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.The man barricaded himself in an apartment when police came looking for him.