Person found dead in stairwell after fire at East Harlem apartment building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person was discovered dead by firefighters responding to a fire in an East Harlem apartment building Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a burned person in a ninth-floor stairwell of the East 105th Street building at 6:45 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being called suspicious and is under investigation.

A man who may be a suspect was taken out of a neighboring apartment building on a stretcher, with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The man barricaded himself in an apartment when police came looking for him.
newsfire deathapartment firemanhattan newsEast HarlemNew York City
