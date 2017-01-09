NEWS

Rockland podiatrist charged with plotting to kill wife takes plea deal

Eyewitness News
NEW CITY, New York (WABC) --
A plea deal was reached Monday in the case of a Rockland County podiatrist who plotted to have his wife murdered.

Jury selection was set to begin in Ira Bernstein's trial, before he pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy with a promised sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on May 16.

In September, Bernstein's girlfriend Kelly Gribeluk pleaded guilty to plotting with him to have his estranged wife run over in a way that would look like an accident.



Bernstein was arrested before the alleged plot could be carried out and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on numerous charges.

He was arrested in May 2015. Investigators from Ramapo and the district attorney's office described an elaborate plan using wiretaps, meetings and even cash payments to build a complicated case against the pair that led to their arrest.
