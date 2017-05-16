POLICE OFFICER SHOT

Police chief shot in Maybrook; Suspect dead after standoff

Marcus Solis reports live from Maybrook. (Photo/Marcus Solis)

MAYBROOK, New York (WABC) --
A gunman opened fire on police officers investigating a domestic incident in a small town in New York's Hudson Valley Tuesday morning, sending a police chief to the hospital with a gunshot wound and sparking an hours-long standoff that ended with the suspect dead.

State police and the district attorney confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the suspected shooter is dead, though it is unclear whether he was killed by police gunfire or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The shooting occurred on Abbey Avenue in Maybrook around 9:30 a.m., with Town of Montgomery Police Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor struck in the shoulder and rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh.

State police say Amthor suffered non-life threatening injuries and was conscious and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

"The police officer was shot in the upper torso shoulder area," State Police Major Joseph Tripodo said. "He is OK, non life-threatening injuries, conscious and alert at the hospital."

State police said they were responding to a domestic incident involving a recent breakup between the woman who is the primary renter of the home and her ex-boyfriend, who occasionally stayed at the residence. While interviewing the suspect, there was apparently an exchange of gunfire. Amthor was struck, but it was unclear if the suspect was also wounded.

"We have a shooting protocol anytime an officer discharges their weapon," a police official said. "We'll have two separate and distinct investigations, one involving the discharge that affected the officer, we'll investigate that, and then we'll investigate any other discharged weapon that we need to."

Police did not elaborate further on the standoff other than to confirm it was over by 3 p.m.

"Butch is a true gentleman who has dedicated his life to law enforcement," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. "He is expected to make a full recovery...I visited with Butch at the hospital, and I commend the St. Luke's Hospital staff for their professionalism and care that they have provided Chief Amthor."

The Alternative Learning Center in Maybrook, because of its proximity to the scene, has been placed on lockout.

Maybrook is 70 miles northwest of New York City and has a population of 3,000. A map showing where Maybrook is in proximity to New York:

