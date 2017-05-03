KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) --Three more women have come forward alleging that a security guard at a Brooklyn drug store sexually abused them.
This after an earlier claim by a woman led to the suspect's initial arrest last Monday.
29-year-old Jose Ramos, of Brooklyn, worked at the CVS Pharmacy on Ditmas Avneue in the Kensington section of Brooklyn.
According to police, Ramos allegedly caught the 28-year-old woman shoplifting back on March 15 and brought her to the back office.
That's when police said he told her he wouldn't call police if she let him take pictures of her private parts.
Police said out of fear, the woman let him take the pictures. Ramos is accused of also inappropriately touching her during the ordeal.
The woman reported it the next day, sparking the investigation.
Following his arrest, Ramos was charged with forcible touching, coercion and sex abuse.
After the case was made public, three more women have come forward. Ramos will be charged with more counts of forcible touching and coercion.
CVS has since released a statement, saying:
"The alleged actions of Mr. Ramos are a gross violation of our policies and wholly contrary to our values. CVS Pharmacy sincerely apologizes to the victims in this matter and we are cooperating fully with the NYPD's Special Victims Division in their investigation."
The spokesman added that "employees are not permitted to detain suspects unless they are accompanied by another colleague of the same gender as the suspect."
CVS said Ramos has been suspended from his job and is not allowed to return to the store while the allegations are being investigated.
In court last week, prosecutors asked for bail of $5,000 but Ramos, who has a wife and three children, was released on his own recognizance.