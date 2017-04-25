BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are looking for two men in a shooting that left a man and a woman injured Monday.
Around 3 p.m., on 2 Washington St. near Battery Park, two men got into an argument and shots were fired.
The shooting appeared to stem from an ongoing dispute between scalpers selling tickets for cruises to the Statute of Liberty. The stretch of Washington Street where the shots were fired is a known location for the ticket sellers to congregate.
A 40-year-old man was grazed in the torso, and was found by police in a car driving across the Brooklyn Bridge to Brooklyn shortly after the incident. He was treated at Long Island College Hospital.
A 34-year-old female was shot in the left knee and taken to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.
Police described the two people of interest as:
-- A black man, 30-40 years old, with a heavy build wearing black hat, black jacket, red plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
-- A black man, bald, 30-40 years old, wearing a blue sweat shirt, blue jeans, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a tan backpack.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).