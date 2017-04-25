NEWS

Two men sought in Battery Park City shooting

Police are looking for two men in a shooting near Battery Park.

By
BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for two men in a shooting that left a man and a woman injured Monday.

Around 3 p.m., on 2 Washington St. near Battery Park, two men got into an argument and shots were fired.

The shooting appeared to stem from an ongoing dispute between scalpers selling tickets for cruises to the Statute of Liberty. The stretch of Washington Street where the shots were fired is a known location for the ticket sellers to congregate.

A 40-year-old man was grazed in the torso, and was found by police in a car driving across the Brooklyn Bridge to Brooklyn shortly after the incident. He was treated at Long Island College Hospital.

A 34-year-old female was shot in the left knee and taken to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the two people of interest as:

-- A black man, 30-40 years old, with a heavy build wearing black hat, black jacket, red plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

-- A black man, bald, 30-40 years old, wearing a blue sweat shirt, blue jeans, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsshootingBattery Park CityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
White House backtracks after Trump opens door to delaying funding for border wall
More News
Top Stories
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Show More
Police: 7-Eleven robbery in Shirley not part of Long Island spree
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
US Navy gathers off Korea
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos