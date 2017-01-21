A man from Teaneck was arrested Friday after police say he owes over $56,000 in EZ-Pass violations.Police say an officer at the George Washington Bridge saw 31-year-old Alesandel Rodriguez driving his Toyota Camry with no front or rear license plates through an EZ-Pass lane. Officers noticed that the toll indicator said 'toll unpaid.'When Port Authority Police pulled Rodriguez over, they determined his EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, and that he had a total of 888 violations. In addition, Rodriguez had a total of $56,240 in tolls and fees.Rodriguez was arrested, and his vehicle was impounded.